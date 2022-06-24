Pantanal: Maria Bruaca suffers again from Tenório’s attitude, who decides to take someone to live on the farm: “It’s very shameless”

In the next chapters of the novel wetlandfrom TV Globo, Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) will suffer from another attitude of Tenório (Murilo Benício): the businessman will take his son Marcelo (Lucas Neto) to live with everyone on the farm. The boy is the result of Tenório’s other marriage, who hid the relationship for years from Bruaca.

During her time of prayer, Maria will make a long rant about the situation that embarrassed her. “I can’t believe he brought the son of a bitch into the house… But it’s too shameless. And the two of them still come to me with that clean face! As if nothing! And I there, cum guy of what?! Ara, Nossa Senhora…”, begins Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia).

“What does a woman have to do at a time like this?! I’m going to have to put up with this silently?! It looks like it’s punishment! Is it?! Could it be that you are doing this because I put the other one here lying in his bed?”, the housewife will say. Cazarré), her husband’s employee.

Guta will discover that Marcelo is not his brother

Later, Zuleica (Aline Borges), another wife of Tenório, will admit to Guta that, in fact, Marcelo is not his brother. “First I need you to understand, Guta, that I’m putting my life in your hands. I want you to know that everything that can happen to me, from now on, will depend on your decisions… this story… How long will it take you to process all this. […] Marcelo is not your brother… Now you know. And I’m in your hands”, confesses the boy’s mother.