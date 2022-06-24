Petrobras (PETR4) analyzes name of new CEO; B3 (B3SA3) and Lojas Renner (LREN3) approve earnings and more news

This Friday’s (24th) corporate news highlights the confirmation of the sale of Petrobras’ (PETR3;PETR4) stake in the Polo Golfinho and Polo Camarupim concession sets. Also highlighted, the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) of the oil company scheduled a meeting for this Friday afternoon to discuss the appointment of the new president of the state-owned company. The name evaluated is that of Caio Paes de Andrade, currently Secretary of Debureaucratization at the Ministry of Economy.

B3 (B3SA3) approved the distribution of more than R$770 million in earnings.

Lojas Renner announced the end of the share buyback program and the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$ 159 million.

Sanepar (SAPR11), Unidas (LCAM3), Movida (MOVI3), Guararapes (GUAR3) and Petz (PETZ3) also approved the distribution of dividends to shareholders.

The State Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) opened an investigation to investigate signs of administrative impropriety by Petrobras’ management (PETR3, PETR4) in fuel adjustments. The civil investigation was opened in November at the Attorney General’s Office in Rio, but was sent to the state agency on the 15th of this month.

The investigation integrates a series of actions by different bodies with the aim of tightening the siege against the state-owned company. Another Petrobras investigation front is led by Cade, which has at least eleven cases directly or indirectly involving the company.

The state-owned company also confirmed the sale of its entire stake in the sets of maritime concessions called Polo Golfinho and Polo Camarupim, in the Espírito Santo Basin, to the company BW Energy Maromba do Brasil (BWE). The total value of the operation is up to US$ 75 million.

Also highlighted, the Eligibility Committee (Celeg) scheduled a meeting for this Friday afternoon to discuss the appointment of the new president of the state-owned company. The evaluated name is Caio Paes de Andrade, currently Secretary of Debureaucratization at the Ministry of Economy.

B3 (B3SA3) approves the payment of R$360 million in interest on equity (R$0.0606 per share) and the distribution of R$413 million in dividends (R$0.0694 per share), on July 8.

Investors with B3 shares on June 28, 2022 will be able to receive the proceeds. As of June 29, shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

Renner Stores (LREN3)

Lojas Renner (LREN3) approved JCP in the amount of R$159 million, corresponding to R$0.164187 per share.

Payment will be made as of July 11 of this year, from the shareholding base on June 28, with shares being traded ex-JCP on June 29.

The retailer also informed the end of the ON share buyback program, after acquiring 18 million shares, at an average price of R$ 25.20. Amount represents 1.82% of outstanding assets.

Sanepar (SAPR11) approved the distribution of R$154.2 million in interest on equity, equivalent to R$0.0957 per common share, R$0.1052 per preferred share and R$0.5166 per unit.

Payment will be made on a date to be defined, until April 2023. The shares will be traded ex as from July 1st.

Movida (MOVI3) approved the distribution of BRL 53 million in interest on equity, equivalent to BRL 0.1465 per share, payable on October 11 this year.

Unidas (LCAM3) approved the payment of interest on equity in the amount of R$82.6 million, equivalent to R$0.1628 per share, on July 8.

Guararapes (GUAR3)

Guararapes (GUAR3) will pay interest on equity in the amount of R$30.1 million, equivalent to R$0.0603 per share.

The payment date will be decided at the 2023 EGM.

The Petz Board approved the payment of interest on equity (JCP) in the gross amount of R$3 million, corresponding to R$0.00652258735 per share.

Payment will be made as defined at the 2023 Annual General Meeting.

The Board of Directors of Sabesp (SBSP3) today approved the contracting of R$ 1.2 billion in financing with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) (R$ 760 million) and BID Invest (R$ 470 million).

The funds will be used for programs to clean up the Pinheiros River and the Tietê River, as well as to improve water supply in municipalities on the coast of the state and on the outskirts of the city of São Paulo.

Light Energia, a subsidiary of Light, concluded the sale of equity interests in Guanhães Energia and Lighter. The transaction was signed with Brasal Energia

Laser Space (ESPA3)

Paulo Morais, one of the company’s founders, resigned from the command of the company, remaining on the board of directors.

Paulo Camargo, former president of Arcos Dorados in Brazil, is elected to the position, which he will occupy within 45 days.

CVC’s restricted share offering (CVCB3) moved around R$402.8 million, after the price of each share was set at R$7.70 on Thursday night.

52,312,500 of the company’s common shares were issued.

