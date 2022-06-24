Petrobras (PETR4) leaves Bradesco BBI’s list of top picks in the oil and gas sector; Vibra (VBBR3) is preferred

Bradesco BBI reorganized its preferences for companies in the oil and gas sector, in order to seek protection against potential stagflation in the United States (along with a slowdown in China) and the proximity of Brazil’s presidential election.

As a result, analysts Vicente Falanga and Gustavo Sadka decided to place Vibra shares (VBBR3) on the top picks list, with an outperform recommendation (above market average performance, equivalent to purchase), with a target price of R$ 34 ( or upside potential of 95% against the day before closing). Petrobras’ PN share (PETR4) left the list of preferred shares.

The shift comes because of a slight shift from global cyclical to domestic cyclical sectors (protection against a US/Chinese slowdown) and also because the stock could relatively benefit from a possible change of government.

Thus, Vibra appears as one of the main options to bring some protection to portfolios, according to BBI analysts. “Overall, we think the distribution sector should show better momentum in the coming months, for three reasons: (1) 2Q22 (Q2 2022) results are expected to be sequentially stronger, with higher volumes and better margins; (2) the fuel tax cuts passed in Congress should bring some incremental relief to the margins; (3) if an economic slowdown in the US and China is confirmed, fuel prices will likely fall, adding some relief to working capital and also to margins”, they point out.

Furthermore, in Brazil, it is likely that the sector has elements of protection against a possible change in government. If, under a new government, fuel prices are structurally below par, this would favor large distributors over white-flag distributors in terms of market share.

“Although we also like Cosan CSAN3) and Raízen (RAIZ4) (we prefer Cosan between the two), they are names more closely linked to oil prices when compared to fuel distributors. Also, in the midst of a possible change of government, a cap on gasoline prices would limit the relative returns of ethanol and potentially increase the incremental global supply of sugar”, stress the analysts.

The second preference is now for the shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), with an outperform recommendation and a target price of BRL 111 (upside of 227%). Analysts assess that while the company has to secure funding to acquire the Potiguar Pole amid tougher economic conditions (an important milestone), its share price has performed very poorly recently and its valuation is now cheap, while they also see a positive operational and governance impetus.

Falanga and Sadka point out that, along with Petrobras, 3R had the worst share performance in the last 30 days among oil companies, when the sector’s shares around the world were corrected due to fears that stagflation in the US could impact the demand for oil, in addition to heightened risk aversion with threats of unexpected taxes on profits in North America.

Globally, in a scenario where oil prices can correct and interest rates continue to rise, companies that have a more intense mergers and acquisitions and capital investment (capex) agenda ahead have suffered the most. Financing risk has increased in the last month and, therefore, BBI believes 3R’s guarantees to its US$1 billion debt financing for the Potiguar acquisition are critical.

“We remain confident that 3R will be able to do so and therefore the underperformance should open a window for a buying opportunity for the company. In addition, solid operations are expected to persist throughout 2022, as the company has already started to consolidate the Recôncavo Pole and will soon begin consolidating Peroá, Pescada, Faz, Belém and Papa-Terra. Water injection in Macau should also start in 3Q22, which could boost its performance in this field”, they assess. Therefore, analysts project, earnings and cash flow are likely to improve strongly for the company over the next 9-12 months.

In addition, 3R’s new board of directors has begun to announce efficiency measures that should help improve governance insights. BBI also highlights that it likes PetroRio (PRIO3), with an outperform recommendation and a target price of R$45 (upside of 112%). “However, under the risk of a possible retraction in oil prices, we prefer cheaper names”, points out the bank, seeing the valuation for 3R as less stretched.

Finally, Petrobras’ PN shares were removed from the top picks list, although they still have an outperform recommendation and a target price of BRL 50 (upside of 85%), mainly highlighting the volatility with the proximity of the elections. Still, Falanga and Sadka see opportunities for the asset, with risks heavily skewed to the upside.

“We’ve taken the stock off our top pick list, but it’s still a possible gamble for the election, with risks tilted to the upside if the current president wins. As we approach the election in Brazil, volatility is likely to increase. However, we anticipate paying around US$8 billion in quarterly dividends related to 2Q22 results.”

On the positive side, a privatized Petrobras, a thesis that would gain strength with the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro, could bring about an increase of approximately 150% in the current share price, while a change of government could imply a further 15% drop.

Analysts see Petrobras trading at low multiples while having a strong cash flow outlook. “Petrobras’ balance sheet has reached a level of strength where it can withstand several blows. However, in the scenario of a change of government, we would need to stop and reassess our investment thesis for the action”, they point out.

