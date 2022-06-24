Peugeot launches the beautiful 408, but with extremely controversial wheels

After many teasers, sightings and rumors, Peugeot has finally presented the new 408. But hasn’t it already done that the other day with a sedan? Yes, there are now two Peugeot 408s: a midsize sedan exclusive to China and a coupe SUV that will be sold in the most populous country in the world and also in Europe. But this second promises to be controversial.

Despite its beautiful body style, the new Peugeot 408 decided to escape common sense in wheel design. Some say it looks like it’s the drawing of an original wheel, but blurred and others point to the resemblance to a blender blade. The good news is that wheels can be swapped.

And that’s just as well, because the new Peugeot 408 is a beautiful car. The SUV coupe style follows the same school as the new Citroën C4: a low car, with a sloping roof, muscular look and lots of black plastic in the underbody to give it a more robust appearance. High suspension also follows in this play.

The front draws attention due to the V-shaped grille with body-colored dots that give the sensation of a waterfall. The headlights are thin and feature two LED blocks, which are accompanied by a dandelion-shaped daytime running LED. The side has vertical creases bending the body and giving muscle to the Peugeot 408.

A discreet spoiler on the rear window is reminiscent of the Volvo C40, while the rear with well-angled glass and a small bump on the trunk lid is in the style of 1990s hatchbacks. while the bulging bumper simulates air extractors.

The cabin is luxurious and very modern. The steering wheel is the same as the 208, but with the new logo. At the top, the digital instrument panel visually integrates with the air vents and a gray trim. But the highlight goes to the multimedia center that is accompanied by a second screen with quick commands and customizable shortcuts.

great hybrid

High center console and seats with pronounced side flaps give the Peugeot 408 a sporty tone. And with a wheelbase of 2.78 m, it is one of the most spacious cars of the brand. The real thing is that it is even longer than the seven-seat SUV 5008: the 408 is 4.68 m long, 1.85 m wide and 1.47 m high.

Built on the same platform as the 308 and 3008, the Peugeot 408 features the same engines as its brothers. The entry-level version uses a 120 hp 1.2 PureTech three-cylinder turbo. For those who want more power, the 1.6 THP is offered in hybrid variants with a combined total power of 180 hp or 225 hp.

>>2008 2023 wins two THP versions and visual changes

>>Peugeot 3008 Hybrid4 goes on sale in Argentina. But what about Brazil?

>>Landtrek is spotted in full version in Brazil