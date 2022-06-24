Pharmaceutical sector on alert with losartan recall

Anvisa’s decision to demand the collection of losartan, published in the Official Gazette this Thursday (23rd), left pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors and retailers on alert. The main entities that operate in the segment claim that the agency ignored the considerations of the sector and adopted a hasty measure, which could affect the access of 25 million people to treatment against hypertension.

The agency imposed the ban and recall of batches of drugs containing the active ingredient, due to suspicions about the presence of the “azido” impurity in concentration above the acceptable safety limit. Although it does not affect all pharmaceutical companies, Anvisa’s decision compromises most of the industries that manufacture the drug. The list includes Aché, Biolab, Brainfarma, Cimed, Eurofarma, Geolab, Prati-Donaduzzi and Teuto.

Losartan withdrawal: possible impact on treatment adherence

“The biggest problem with a large-scale recall is casting suspicion on the active ingredient Losartan, which is safe and one of the most affordable in terms of treatment cost. This attitude by Anvisa can lead to panic among the population, as well as discouraging adherence to treatment, which is already a serious problem in Brazil”, he adds.

Data from IQVIA show that the losartan molecule corresponds to 78% of medical prescriptions for antihypertensive drugs in the last 12 months until April. With 192.7 million units sold, losartan accounted for 92.5% of sales in the category in the same period, with a price four times lower than the second place – olmesortana meloxomide.

Industry also questions losartan recall

Sindusfarma also issued an official position criticizing the agency. Check out the full document.

Regarding the decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) to determine the recall of lots of the antihypertensive drug losartan, the Pharmaceutical Products Industry Union (Sindusfarma) provides the following clarifications:

1 – “The measure is preventive and treatments should not be interrupted”as highlighted by Anvisa itself;

2 – Interrupting the treatment can harm patients, as informed by Anvisa;

3 – The losartan produced and distributed in Brazil is of the highest quality, matching the best formulations in the world;

4 – To better serve the population, as usual, the pharmaceutical industry has already arranged with the producers of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to change the route of synthesis of losartan, to avoid the aforementioned impurity;

5 – “There is no immediate risk in relation to the use of this medication”as Anvisa itself informs, as there are no data that indicate an increase in adverse events related to the impurity detected;

6 – The “losartan is considered safe and effective medicine”, as Anvisa itself clarifies, in controlling the treatment of hypertension and heart failure, significantly reducing the risk of stroke and heart attack;

7 – All losartan presentations continue with valid registrations at Anvisa;

8 – The companies producing losartan, associated with Sindusfarma, are taking all measures to avoid the shortage of this important drug;

9 – The pharmaceutical sector is committed to the highest quality standards, maintaining the efficacy and safety of the medicines available to the Brazilian population.

Source: Panorama Farmacêutico Newsroom