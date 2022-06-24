Photographer records rare alignment of 5 planets with the moon in Capital

The last time the five planets were visible in the night sky at the same time was 18 years ago.

Alignment in the sky recorded in the sky of Campo Grande (Photo: Wilmar Carrilho)

“God helps those who rise early”, celebrates photographer Wilmar Carrilho, 60, who woke up before sunrise this Friday (24), to record a rare moment of the moon’s alignment with 5 planets, in the capital’s sky.

The photo shows the alignment of Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn and the Moon, called the “dance of the planets”. The record was made in the condominium where the photographer lives, on Avenida Mascarenhas de Moraes, in the São Francisco neighborhood. “I set the alarm to wake up at 4:30 am and take the photos, I took 82 photos and selected 6 that turned out better. Another phenomenon like this will only happen in 18 years”, points out Wilmar.

According to weather portal AccuWeather, the planets are bright enough to be seen with the naked eye, and the best time to see the five planets and the moon would be 30 minutes before sunrise this Friday, just as the field did. -grandense, which had the collaboration of the cloudless sky. “The clear sky. God helps those who rise early, my grandmother used to say”, he jokes.

Mercury, was the most difficult planet to be observed, because the sun’s rays make it difficult to catch. However, the planet did not escape Wilmar’s lens. “The Moon is below Venus. Mercury, the farthest away, was an almost imperceptible speck”, stressed the photographer who turned his hobby of photography into a second profession. “I am a state civil servant still active. But the machine is already an extension of the body, it goes with me everywhere”, he jokes.

It is worth noting that the last time the five planets were visible in the night sky at the same time was 18 years ago, in 2004. The position of the five planets remains until the end of June, but the presence of the crescent Moon, between Venus and Mars, that sets the tone for the moment, happened just this morning.

