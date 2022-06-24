Photos: Car used in robbery in Itajubá is found with gunshots and blood in Extrema

A vehicle that would have been used by the group that tried to rob the Caixa branch in itajubá, in the south of Minas, was found abandoned in a rural area of ​​Extrema, in the same region, on the morning of this Thursday (23). The distance between the two cities is 150 km. Extrema is practically on the border between Minas Gerais and São Paulo.

The route to reach Extrema passes through Brazópolis, where the Military Police reports that there was an exchange of fire with the criminals.

In the vehicle, a Volkswagen brand SUV, it is possible to see marks of shots on the front, as in the bumper and windshield. There were at least 11 shots that hit the car, which was found without a license plate.

Inside, a pool of blood was seen on the driver’s seat, in addition to the armrest and the central part, which contains the handbrake and gear. In the back seat, blood was also seen, especially on the right side door.

In addition to this vehicle, the police located two other vehicles that were used in the crime, both in Itajubá. The first was set on fire at the door of the fire department, which borders the police headquarters. The other was left next to the agency, also with blood on the front. There was a gunshot mark on the backseat glass, possibly done from the inside out.