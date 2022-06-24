Piauí investigates first suspected case of “monkey smallpox”, announces Sesapi

Photo: Disclosure / WHO

Piauí has ​​a suspected case of monkeypox or “monkey smallpox” that is being investigated by Cievs (Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance).

So far, 11 cases of the disease have been confirmed in the country, according to the Ministry of Health, in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Rio Grande do Sul.

The patient had contact with people residing in another state and developed some symptoms of the disease, which involve fever, blisters, headache, muscle pain, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.

Monkeypox or “monkey pox” is a viral disease, and human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through contact with skin lesions of infected people, recently contaminated objects, or even through large respiratory droplets. The incubation period (date of contact with the virus until the onset of symptoms) is 6 to 16 days, but can reach 21 days.

The diagnosis of the disease is performed in a laboratory way, by molecular testing or genetic sequencing. The test must be performed on all patients who meet the definition of a suspected case. The samples are sent to the Central State Laboratory (Lacen).

According to the coordinator of Cievs, Amélia Costa, the main measures to control the disease are: isolation of patients, tracking and monitoring of intimate and family contacts of the patient and the use of personal protective equipment by patients and by health professionals. health or caretakers of the cases.

Streaming

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close/intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, by hugging, kissing, massages, sexual intercourse or close and prolonged respiratory secretions.

“Human-to-human transmission occurs through close or direct physical contact (face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth, mouth-to-skin) with infectious lesions or mucocutaneous ulcers, including during sexual activity, droplets (and possibly short-range aerosols) or contact with contaminated materials (e.g. sheets, bedding, electronics, clothing, sex toys)”, clarifies the WHO.

Prevention and symptoms

To prevent infection, the recommendation is to avoid close/intimate contact with the sick person until all wounds have healed; avoid contact with any material, such as bedding, that has been used by the sick person; and hand hygiene, washing them with soap and water and/or alcohol gel.

contingency plan

Piauí already has a contingency plan for identifying, tracking and responding to cases. In cases of hospitalization, the backup for high complexity patients (with the presence of organic dysfunction) will be the Instituto Natan Portela.

According to infectious disease specialist José Noronha, despite the fact that monkeypox presents an eruption similar to that of traditional smallpox, person-to-person transmission is considerably lower, as is mortality.

“Most patients have mild illness and recover without medical intervention, others who have risk factors for dehydration (nausea, vomiting, dysphagia) may require a short hospital stay for intravenous hydration; for the critically ill patient, supportive care is necessary until the patient recovers from the infection”, he highlights.

Nataniel Lima

