Piauí investigates first suspected case of monkeypox | Piauí

Piauí recorded a suspected case of monkeypox or “monkey smallpox”, informed the State Health Department (Sesapi) this Thursday (23). The agency reported that the suspicion is investigated by the Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (Cievs).

Details were not disclosed. Just that it’s a patient who had contact with people residing in another state and developed some symptoms of the disease, which involve fever, blisters, headache, muscle pain, back pain, lymphadenopathy, chills and fatigue.

“Monkeypox or “monkeypox” is a viral disease, and human-to-human transmission occurs mainly through contact with skin lesions of infected people, recently contaminated objects, or even through large respiratory droplets,” Sesapi said in the statement. .

The incubation period (date of contact with the virus until the onset of symptoms) is 6 to 16 days, but can reach 21 days. The diagnosis of the disease is made in the laboratory, by molecular testing or genetic sequencing.

“The test must be performed on all patients who are classified in the definition of suspected case. The samples are directed to the Central Laboratory of the State (Lacen)”, informed the Sesapi.

The coordinator of Cievs, Amélia Costa, said that the main measures to control the disease are the isolation of patients, tracking and monitoring of the patient’s intimate and family contacts.

The manager said another safety measure is the use of personal protective equipment by patients and by health professionals or caregivers of cases.

According to Sesapi, Piauí has ​​a contingency plan for identifying, tracking and responding to cases. The agency reported that in cases of hospitalization, the rear guard for patients of high complexity (with the presence of organic dysfunction) will be the Instituto Natan Portela.

The infectious disease doctor, José Noronha, said that although monkeypox presents an eruption similar to that of traditional smallpox, person-to-person transmission is considerably lower, as is mortality.

“Most patients have mild illness and recover without medical intervention, others who have risk factors for dehydration (nausea, vomiting, dysphagia) may require a short hospital stay for intravenous hydration; whereas for the critically ill patient, supportive care is needed until the patient recovers from the infection,” she explained.