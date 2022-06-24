PlayStation 5 becomes available for purchase on Amazon; see prices

Both versions of PlayStation 5 are available again us Amazon stocks Brazilian this Thursday afternoon (23).

The PS5 with a disc input costs R$ 4,749.90. The Digital Edition, which does not receive physical media, is priced at R$4,249.90. Both models come with the game Horizon Forbidden West, released in February.

As on previous occasions, PS5 units should sell out quickly. So, if you’re interested in buying yours, it’s good to run. The last time the console was restocked on Amazon was on May 24.

The difficulty in finding the PlayStation 5 in stock is due to the lack of components for electronic chips, which has affected the manufacture of technology products around the world – including the latest generation video games. Sony even extended PS4 production to keep up with demand.

See PlayStation 5 prices and models to buy:

PS5 (with disc drive) – comes with Horizon Forbidden West game

Price: BRL 4,749.90*

PS5 Digital Edition (no disk drive) – comes with Horizon Forbidden West game

Price: BRL 4,249.90*

See PS5 games and accessories on offer

White DualSense controller

Price: from BRL 469.90 to BRL 419* (11% discount)

Fifa 22 game

Price: from BRL 369.90 to BRL 199.99* (46% discount)

Astro Gaming Headset

Price: from BRL 599.90 to BRL 299* (50% discount)

Game Marvel’s Spider Man: Miles Morales

Price: from BRL 249 to BRL 139.99* (44% discount)

Charging Station for DualSense control

Price: from BRL 69.90 to BRL 58.28* (17% discount)

Death Stranding Game – Director’s Cut

Price: from BRL 249.90 for BRL 130* (48% discount)

TwiHill multifunctional base

Price: from BRL 369.99 to BRL 299.66* (19% discount)

