Poco F4 and X4 GT announced with Dimensity and Snapdragon chips, 64MP cameras and more

The Poco F3 was announced over a year ago and now the manufacturer is finally releasing its successor: the Poco F4. But this is not the only new model, as Xiaomi is also making the Poco X4 GT official with powerful specs with a MediaTek chip and a new heat dissipation system to ensure even more performance.

little F4

Starting with the Poco F4 it has a 6.67-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is still protected with Gorilla Glass 5 and offers 360Hz touch detection rate, support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and a maximum brightness of 1,300 nits.

Speaking of performance, the Poco F4 has a Snapdragon 870 processor with 7nm lined up with up to 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage and a new heat dissipation system with a 3,112mm² vapor chamber. The Poco F4’s battery is 4,500mAh with 67W fast charging, which promises to take the charge from 0% to 100% in just 38 minutes. The operating system is MIUI 13 based on Android 12.

Speaking of sensors, the Poco F4 is equipped with support for 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C input and fingerprint reader on the side. On the back we find the triple camera with a 64 MP main sensor with optical stabilization, an 8 MP ultrawide sensor and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies, there’s a 20MP camera tucked into the hole in the screen.

Poco X4 GT

Speaking now of the Poco X4 GT we have a 6.6 inch LCD screen with 144Hz and maximum brightness of 650 nits with Dolby Vision support. On the other hand, this model has a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor paired with 8 GB of RAM and options with up to 256 GB of storage. The battery is 5,080mAh with a fast charge of 67W which is completed in 46 minutes.

This model also supports Dual SIM 5G, fingerprint sensor on the side, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC and USB-C. The camera department is very similar to the Poco F4, but the main sensor has a slightly smaller aperture: f/1.89 instead of f/1.79, but still at 64 MP. The secondary sensor is an 8MP ultrawide and the third is a 2MP macro. The front camera is also different, with 16 MP.

prices and availability

Both models will be available initially in Europe and India at the following prices: Little F4: 6GB + 128GB: €400 (~BRL 2,181.13) 8GB + 256GB: €450 (~BRL 2,453.67)

Poco X4 GT: 8GB + 128GB: €379 (~R$2,067.62) 8GB + 256GB: €429 (~BRL 2,338.82)

In addition, those who buy a Poco X4 GT between July 4th and 9th in Europe will receive a €50 discount, while buyers in India will receive a 2-year warranty, plus free replacement of a damaged screen within 6 months of purchase. The discount will also apply to Poco F4 buyers, but only between June 27 and July 2. Finally, it is worth remembering that it is possible to import both devices through AliExpress, check prices and more information here.

