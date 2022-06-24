Poco X4 GT and F4 Released, Galaxy S23 Front Camera, PS5 Slim and More | TC plant

It’s time to stay well informed about everything that happened in the last few days in another edition of Duty TC, our weekly “newspaper” where we separate the best news of the week so you can stay on top of everything in one place . In this week’s edition we commented on the first official teaser of Xiaomi 12 Ultra, launch of Telegram Premium, slim version of PS5 made by youtuber, first details of Galaxy S23, hands-on of Nothing Phone 1 by Marques Brownlee and launch of POCO F4 and POCO X4 GT. Missed any of these news? Then keep scrolling down to see what happened.

Xiaomi should soon reveal its definitive flagship for the numbered line, with the arrival of the Xiaomi 12 Ultra. The information was reinforced by the brand’s CEO himself on the Chinese social network Weibo, where he published an image of the launch of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 to comment that a Xiaomi cell phone with the processor will be presented in July. He did not confirm the model name, but praised Qualcomm’s new chipset by saying that it is much more than a mid-generation update, delivering performance and energy efficiency far above the previous chip present in the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro. Another information published about the Xiaomi 12 Ultra recently needs to be taken with a little more caution, as it also comes from the social network Weibo but by a much less reliable source than the brand’s CEO. This is a supposed image of the device in a real environment of use, which shows its white version with a red Leica logo and huge camera module. The image is in line with what has been leaked so far, which indicates that the final version of the device should not deviate much from it. So far Xiaomi has not set a date to introduce the Xiaomi 12 Ultra to the world.

The Nothing Phone 1 has been making a lot of noise since before it was even announced, and it looks like it will stay that way until its sales actually start. After the company of the co-founder of OnePlus released an image of the cell phone on its social media, it was time for the famous youtuber Marques Bronwlee to publish a hands-on with him, which is obviously a marketing action by the brand to help publicize the device. . The video posted on YouTube shows in detail the look of the Nothing Phone 1, including the rear LEDs that can be used for notifications, lighting in photos, indicating the battery level or even to show when the camcorder is in use. The front also impresses, with symmetrical edges around the screen as promised by Nothing. Unfortunately, the video doesn’t give details about the phone’s technical specifications or the price that will be charged for it, something that should only be revealed by the company on July 12 during its launch event.

Samsung is about to present to the world its new foldables from the Galaxy Z line, and as expected, the attention of the rumors begins to migrate to the Galaxy S23 family, which should be presented early next year. Apparently, the South Korean will finally give a makeover to the front camera of its base and intermediate models of the family, which since 2019 have the same 10-megapixel sensor. It still won’t be now that we’ll see the same 40-megapixel camera as the Ultra model in the cheaper ones, but at least the sensor should jump to 12-megapixel. It was not commented on whether the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus will have optical stabilization or other differentials in the front camera, or which camera would be used in the Galaxy S23 Ultra, something we will have to wait a little longer to find out. For those who want a cheaper model from Samsung, the brand should soon announce the Galaxy M13 5G, which would arrive as an alternative to the 4G version already launched. The model should bring a 5,000 mAh battery, Dimensity 700 chip, 5 megapixel front camera and options with up to 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The rear cameras must be 50 megapixels and 2 megapixels for main and depth data. While the M13 5G is not yet available, the Galaxy F13 has already been released without much fanfare, which appears to be an Indian version of the Galaxy M13 4G with more battery. It brings the same Exynos 850, the same 6.6-inch LCD screen and the same 50, 5 and 2 megapixel cameras, but it changes the 5,000 mAh tank for a 6,000 mAh one, which should guarantee a few more hours away from the power plug.

Moving from cell phones to the world of games, a youtuber used all his knowledge of electronics to create a slim version of the PS5 with no more, no less, than 2 centimeters in height. Of course, several structural changes needed to be made to replace the original PS5’s huge case with the new considerably leaner solution, such as the change of the cooling system that gave way to a liquid engine and the huge external power supply to support all this, but overall the project surprises.

In a past edition of Duty TC we commented on Telegram Premium, which was announced but had no date to arrive. Well, he arrived. The popular messenger’s new paid plan has launched with a number of unique features, including doubled ability to upload files, remove ads, transcribe audio messages to text, and use animated profile pictures. Fixed chat options have also been expanded, including new emojis and stickers, allowing the use of special icons and much more. Some new features have also come to the free version of the platform to celebrate the success of Telegram, such as verification badges in chats, auto-save to the gallery on Android, animated profile picture creation on macOS, among others. In Brazil, the Telegram Premium subscription plan was priced at R$24.90, and it is possible to subscribe directly from the Settings section of the application.

