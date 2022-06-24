Polio virus is found in London sewers and raises fears of disease

Jenni Smith 17 hours ago Health Comments Off on Polio virus is found in London sewers and raises fears of disease 5 Views

  • Jim Reed and Philippa Roxby
  • BBC News Health Reporters

polio vaccine

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Children are vaccinated against polio in the UK, but uptake is lower than normal in London

The virus that causes polio was detected in a worrying number of sewage samples in London, according to health officials. The disease was common in the UK in the 1950s but was eradicated in 2003.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) says the virus was likely brought to London by someone recently vaccinated abroad with a live form of the virus.

The agency says the risk is low, but parents should ensure their children are fully immunized against the disease.

“Most of the UK population will be protected by having received the vaccine as a child, but in some communities with low vaccine coverage, people may be at risk,” says Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA consultant epidemiologist.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

What is the importance of nutrition in climacteric and menopause? – 06/24/2022

Food has a great influence on the health of the body. In the case of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved