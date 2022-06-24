Power Couple Brasil: Adriane Galisteu exposes couple cheating live and sends a message: “Always with an eye”

Last night, Thursday (23), was full of emotion in the Power Couple Brazil. In addition to the presenter Adriane Galisteu exposing the cheating of a couple live, Fr Lanza and Anne were chosen of the week to leave the reality show, with 11.41% of the votes.

Galisteu revealed that Bruno Passa and Michele broke a program rule and wrote a letter to those eliminated. By the program’s rules, the confined can only communicate by voice and must always keep their microphones on.

“By the rules, couples must not communicate using written language, so the production asked them to deliver the letter to us, it’s here in my hand. Michele and Passa have been warned and the letter will stay with me until further notice, just to make sure the rule is being respected. We are always on the lookout”said the blonde.

Several netizens had fun with the moment, laughing when the presenter said that Passa and Michele’s attitude was “cute, but still, it was against the rules”. In addition to commenting on the letter, whose content was not revealed, internet users took advantage of the situation to praise Brenda and Matheus, one of the couples who disputed the DR with Fr Lanza and Anne.