President of Ukraine Compares Russia to Villain Voldemort

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that his role models are ordinary Ukrainians who are resisting invading Russian forces, and likened Russia to the fictional villain Lord Voldemort from the “Harry Potter” book series.

Zelenskywearing military uniform, answered questions from students at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy via videoconference.

Asked by a student who his role models were, Zelensky said: “The people of Ukraine… and there are many of them”.

“An ordinary Ukrainian farmer who took his tractor and closed a road for Russian tanks, an ordinary woman who went out and stopped the advance of armored vehicles with her bare hands… These are the people I admire,” he said with a smile. an interpreter.

The student pointed out that Zelensky he has been compared by his supporters to the British World War II leader Winston Churchill and to Harry Potter, the fictional boy wizard who ultimately defeats his archenemy, Lord Voldemort.

“Thanks for those kind comparisons. Harry Potter is better than Voldemort, and we know who Voldemort is in this war, and who Harry Potter is, so we know how the war will end,” Zelensky said with a smile.

Zelenskiy, 44, a former comedian who once played a fictional president on a popular TV series before entering politics, has attracted international admiration for refusing to leave Ukraine during the war, and for calling on Ukrainians to stand up against the invasion.