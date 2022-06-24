Prosecutor celebrates arrest of aggressor: ‘I have always believed in justice’

Prosecutor Gabriela Barros, who was punched and kicked at her workplace by a colleague, celebrated his arrest on social media today.

Demetrius Oliveira Macedo, 34, was arrested in Itapecerica da Serra, metropolitan region of São Paulo, this morning.

Gabriela published a video on her Instagram profile in which she says she is feeling safer after the aggressor’s arrest.

“I got the news a little while ago that Demetrius was arrested, I was very pleased with the state’s action, with the speed it was given. I feel safer now,” said the prosecutor.

“I would like to thank all the institutions that supported me, the OAB, the Public Ministry. It is possible for us to change this situation of violence. It is enough to have courage. I have received many messages of support from many women and this has given me the strength to expose the situation”, commented Gabriela.

the aggression

Demetrius’ crime of aggression against Gabriela caused commotion after a video was released on social media. In the video, he appears kicking, punching and punching Gabriela in the head, in addition to pushing another woman who was trying to help the victim.

The crime took place in the city hall of Registro, in the interior of São Paulo, where Gabriela and the aggressor work as prosecutors. He is away from activities.

According to the police report registered by Gabriela, the aggression occurred after she requested the opening of an administrative process against Demétrius due to his “hostile and rude” attitude in the work environment.

The man would not have liked the professional’s attitude and went to her room to get satisfaction. Yesterday, the Justice of São Paulo issued a warrant for the arrest of Demetrius.

do not tolerate violence

Call 190 is the emergency number indicated for anyone witnessing a situation of aggression. The Military Police may act immediately and take the aggressor to a police station.

It is also possible to ask for help and get information by calling 180, from the federal government, created for women who are experiencing situations of violence. The Women’s Assistance Center works throughout the country and abroad, 24 hours a day. The call is free.

Ligue 180 receives complaints, provides guidance from specialists and refers them to psychological protection and assistance services. It is also possible to activate this service via WhatsApp. In this case, access (61) 99656-5008.