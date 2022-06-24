Prosecutor who assaulted female colleague is arrested

Prosecutor Demétrius Oliveira de Macedo was arrested this Thursday 23 for beating a prosecutor in Registro. His preventive detention was requested by the delegate Daniel Vaz Rocha on Wednesday 22nd, but the police only found him this morning.

The Civil Police opened an investigation into the case that included the analysis of photos and videos of the aggression, in addition to the testimony of the victim, Gabriela Samadello Monteiro de Barros.

According to the company, the accused “has been having serious relationship problems with women in the work environment, and, in freedom, she exposes their lives to danger, and consequently, public order”.

The incident report narrates that Demetrius attacked the woman, initially, with an elbow to the head and continued punching the victim in the face. The prosecutor said she tried to defend herself and even received help from an employee who was pushed against the door and hit her back on the handle. In the video of the aggression, it is possible to see that the accused also offends Gabriela several times.

The aggression was allegedly motivated by the fact that the chief attorney general had opened disciplinary proceedings against Demetrius for misconduct in the workplace. In a statement to the police, he claimed that he suffered moral harassment.