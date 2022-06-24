Public Ministry asks that Ribeiro be sent to the STF for possible interference by Bolsonaro | Policy

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) asked the Justice to send the investigation into former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro to the Federal Supreme Court (STF). According to the MPF, the measure is necessary because there is evidence that President Jair Bolsonaro may have interfered in the investigation.

The MPF also points to a telephone transcript of Ribeiro to show that he may have been warned in advance of the operation.

Judge Ricardo Borelli, of the 15th Federal Court of Justice in Brasília, granted the MPF’s request. In the STF, the rapporteur will be the minister Cármen Lúcia.

Operation triggered by the Federal Police on Wednesday (22) arrested former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro and pastors with influence within the MEC. The suspicion is that they are part of a scheme that released funds from the ministry for projects in municipalities in exchange for bribes.

Ribeiro, pastors Gilmar Santos and Arilton Moura and others arrested in the operation were released on Thursday (23), by court order.

See the transcript of Milton Ribeiro’s telephone conversation, which, according to the MP, points to possible interference:

MILTON: All walking, all walking. Now… you have to wait, right…. some issues are being resolved by divine mercy, right… the gun business, solved… that… that lie they talked… that the buses were overpriced in the FNDE… for… (unintelligible) also… now the issue of pastors will be missing, right? But I think that the issue of pastors… is something that I’m a little afraid of… the process… doing that search and seizure thing, you know?

Conversation with Adolfo (third)

MILTON: (…) but some things have already been resolved, right… accusation that there was overpricing… that has already been… now, there still remains the issue of the involvement of the pastors, but I believe that, in due course, will be clarified….

In conversation with family member (third party)