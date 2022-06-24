Putin asks BRICS for help against Western sanctions and help to improve world economy

Leaders of the five countries of the bloc met, virtually, this Thursday, 23, at the XIV summit; Bolsonaro defended reform of international organizations

Leaders participated in the 14th BRICS summit in virtual format via video call, in Moscow



leaders of BRICS met this Thursday, 23, in a videoconference to hold the XIV summit of the bloc. After announcing the day before that he wanted to strengthen ties with the bloc due to the Western sanctions it has suffered since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, asked for help from the BRICS members against the “selfish actions” of Western countries. “Only on the basis of honest and win-win cooperation can we find a way out of this crisis situation that affects the world economy,” said the Russian, referring to sanctions against Russia that also have a negative effect on the world’s economy. .

Putin took the opportunity to denounce the West’s attempts to “use financial mechanisms to hold everyone accountable for their own mistakes in macroeconomic policy” and spoke of the need for the bloc to stay together. “For the BRICS countries to assume a leadership role, today it is more necessary than ever to develop a unifying and positive policy in order to create a system [mundial] truly multipolar,” said the Russian president. According to Putin, the BRICS could count on the support of “several countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America that seek to promote an independent policy”.

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, attended the meeting and defended the “reform of international organizations such as the World Bank, the IMF and the United Nations system, in particular its Security Council” and spoke about the “growing weight of emerging and developing economies must have the due and deserved representation”. The following presidents participate in the summit: Xi Jinping, from ChinaVladimir Putin of Russia, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil and Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

On Wednesday, the 23rd, Putin had made a speech and talked about his intention to strengthen ties with the BRICS and what actions were already being taken. “Negotiations are under way to open stores of the Indian chain in Russia and increase the share of Chinese cars in the Russian market”, he highlighted and informed that “deliveries of Russian oil to China and India are increasing”. Putin also reported that Russia wants to work with its partners on “alternative international transfer mechanisms” and an “international reserve currency” to reduce dependence on the dollar and the euro. This would be possible through the Russian Financial Messaging System (SPFS). The network would act as an alternative to Swift, from which Russian banks were suspended after the invasion of Ukraine.