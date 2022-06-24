Putin’s Nuclear Suitcase Man Shot – Ground Forces

A Russian colonel carrying President Putin’s nuclear briefcase was found shot at in his home near Moscow.

Vadim Zimin, 53, is critically injured in intensive care, reports say. The retired colonel of the Federal Security Service (FSB) was in charge of the folder with Russian nuclear controls that always accompanies the leader of the Kremlin.

He is known to have played this role as an aide-de-camp to former President Boris Yeltsin. He continued in the security service rising to the rank of colonel under his successor Vladimir Putin, but his precise role for the former KGB spy is unclear.

Zimin was found with gunshot wounds in the kitchen of his apartment in Krasnogorsk, Moscow region. At that moment, his wife – a doctor – was treating the wounded from Putin’s war in Ukraine.

The shooting took place as Zimin was facing a criminal investigation for allegedly taking a bribe after joining the customs service in a senior position, the Moskovsky Komsomolets reported.

He was under house arrest because of the criminal case. He denied any wrongdoing. Zimin was found by his brother – who was allegedly in the bathroom at the time of the shooting on Monday. He was lying in a pool of blood with a head wound. An Izh 79-9TM pistol was nearby.

The briefcase contains the Kremlin’s strategic missile launcher. Putin is known for insulting the West by insisting that the officer carrying the nuclear codes be visible next to him. He did so in April when he attended the funeral of ultranationalist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky in Moscow.

SOURCE: mirror