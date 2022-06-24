Quina de São João pays R$ 200 million this Saturday; prize does not accumulate | lotteries

Quina de São João will pay a prize of BRL 200 million for bets that match five tens in this Saturday’s draw (25). The winner of the award will be announced during the feast of São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba.

The minimum bet costs R$ 2 and can be made in Lottericas and also on the internet until 7 pm on Saturday.

Like Mega da Virada, Quina de São João does not accumulate. If no one hits the five tens, the prize is divided for the bets that hit four tens and so on.

In the last draw, held on June 15, there were no Quina winners.

To bet on the Mega-Sena

Bets can be placed until 19:00 (Brasilia time), at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website – accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. You must register, be of legal age (18 years or older) and fill in your credit card number.

The probability of winning in each contest varies according to the number of dozens played and the type of bet placed. For the single bet, with only six tens, priced at R$4.50, the probability of winning the millionaire prize is 1 in 50,063,860, according to Caixa.

For a bet with 15 tens (maximum limit), with a price of R$ 22,522.50, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.