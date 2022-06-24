Quina de São João will draw a prize of R$ 200 million this Saturday

One of the great prizes of the year, Quina de São João 2022 (5,581 contest) will be drawn this Saturday (25) by Caixa. The value of the prize is estimated at R$ 200 million and, according to the bank, so far this is already the second largest prize pool of this type of draw. Depending on the final collection, the value of the prize could beat the historical record of this lottery modality.

For the special celebration, Caixa will draw the dozens at the traditional feast of São João de Campina Grande, in Paraíba. The draw does not accumulate. In the absence of winners in the main lane (matching five numbers), the prize will be divided among the winners in the second lane (four numbers) and so on.

Bets for the 2022 Quina de São João are open from the 31st of May and can be placed until 19:00 on Saturday. Single bets, with five markings, cost R$ 2. It is possible to place bets in person at lotteries across the country or site from the box.

What to do with so much money?

If only one winner takes the Quina de São João prize and invests the entire amount in Poupança da Caixa, he will receive more than R$ 1.3 million in income in the first month. The prize money is enough to buy 50 high-end properties or land worth R$4 million each.

According to the bank, when placing bets “Brazilians contribute to areas essential to the country’s development, such as sports, education, culture, security and social security.”