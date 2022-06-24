Quina de So Joo: how much does the bet cost? – National

Quina de So Joo can pay BRL 200 million on Saturday (25) (photo: reproduction)

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 200 million prize from Quina de So Joo needs to pay only R$ 2. This is the value of a simple card, with five dozen. Caixa Econmica Federal will draw contest 5881 at 8 pm on Saturday (25/6).

Bets on Quina de So Joo can be placed until 7pm on Saturday through Caixa Loterias electronic channels (website or app). On the other hand, lottery houses must close their working hours in the early afternoon.

Number of tens – value – probability



6 numbers – R$ 12.00 – 1 in 4,006,669

7 numbers – R$ 42.00 – 1 in 1,144,763

8 numbers – R$ 112.00 – 1 in 429,286

9 numbers – R$ 252.00 – 1 in 190,794

10 numbers – R$ 504.00 – 1 in 95,396

11 numbers – R$ 924.00 – 1 in 52,035

12 numbers – R$ 1,584.00 – 1 in 30,354

13 numbers – R$ 2,574.00 – 1 in 18,679

14 numbers – R$ 4,004.00 – 1 in 12,008

15 numbers – R$ 6,006.00 – 1 in 8,005 Contest does not accumulate 5 numbers – BRL 2.00 – 1 in 24,040,0166 numbers – R$ 12.00 – 1 in 4,006,6697 numbers – R$ 42.00 – 1 in 1,144,7638 numbers – R$ 112.00 – 1 in 429,2869 numbers – R$ 252.00 – 1 in 190,79410 numbers – R$ 504.00 – 1 in 95,39611 numbers – R$ 924.00 – 1 in 52,03512 numbers – R$ 1,584.00 – 1 in 30,35413 numbers – R$ 2,574.00 – 1 in 18,67914 numbers – R$ 4,004.00 – 1 in 12,00815 numbers – R$ 6,006.00 – 1 in 8,005 As it is a special contest in celebration of Saint John’s Day, the R$ 200 million Quina will not accumulate. In other words, if there is no winner in the range of 5 hits, the main prize will be divided between the players who enter 4 numbers (quatrain). There are also values ​​for 3 (suit) and 2 (duke) tens.