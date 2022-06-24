Quina de So Joo: how much does the bet cost? – National

Anyone who wants to compete for the R$ 200 million prize from Quina de So Joo needs to pay only R$ 2. This is the value of a simple card, with five dozen. Caixa Econmica Federal will draw contest 5881 at 8 pm on Saturday (25/6).
Picking 15 numbers is three thousand times more likely to win the jackpot – 1 in 8,005 – compared to a ticket with five numbers. On the other hand, the amount to be disbursed is R$ 6,006.00.
How much does it cost to bet on Quina de So Joo?
Number of tens – value – probability
6 numbers – R$ 12.00 – 1 in 4,006,669
7 numbers – R$ 42.00 – 1 in 1,144,763
8 numbers – R$ 112.00 – 1 in 429,286
9 numbers – R$ 252.00 – 1 in 190,794
10 numbers – R$ 504.00 – 1 in 95,396
11 numbers – R$ 924.00 – 1 in 52,035
12 numbers – R$ 1,584.00 – 1 in 30,354
13 numbers – R$ 2,574.00 – 1 in 18,679
14 numbers – R$ 4,004.00 – 1 in 12,008
15 numbers – R$ 6,006.00 – 1 in 8,005
Contest does not accumulate
As it is a special contest in celebration of Saint John’s Day, the R$ 200 million Quina will not accumulate. In other words, if there is no winner in the range of 5 hits, the main prize will be divided between the players who enter 4 numbers (quatrain). There are also values for 3 (suit) and 2 (duke) tens.
Prize redemption
The Quina de So Joo prize can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or at Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.
If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.
If you think it’s better to attend a lottery, you will need the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.