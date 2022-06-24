Real estate fund buys Shopping Uberaba for R$ 333 million – Economy

Shopping Uberaba has 31 thousand m of Gross Lettable Area (GLA) (photo: Shopping Uberaba/Disclosure)

The Real Estate Investment Fund HSI Malls (HSML11), managed by HSI Hemisfrio Sul, announced this Wednesday (22/6) that it bought Shopping Uberaba for R$ 332,952,873.86.

According to information released by HSI, the mall, which opened in 1999, is a “mature, regional and dominant asset in the city”. The expectation of an additional return to the fund of R$ 18,700,539.29 in the next 24 months.

“The mall is located in a high-density residential neighborhood, close to the City Center, the Airport, the largest private hospital in the city and close to important University Centers”, HSI told fiis.com.br.

According to the analysis of the HSML11, the accumulated change in the Net Operating Revenue of Shopping Uberaba until April 2022, compared to 2019, was 22.1%. “The asset delivers a margin of 80.2%”.

In addition, the shopping center’s occupancy rate remains at high levels, reaching 95.6% and its gross delinquency rate of only 3.0%.

mall positioning

Shopping Uberaba’s adviser informed that its board of directors will decide on the sale as of next Monday (27/6). The mall has confirmed that Saphyr Shopping Centers is its new manager.

According to Carlos Frederico Youssef, Saphyr’s CEO, the company’s focus is on ensuring the quality of its relationship with the public.

“We know that we are more than shopping and leisure centers, we are social facilities that serve the community in all its needs. It is with this positioning that we arrived in Minas Gerais: seeking to transform experiences”.

Shopping Uberaba has 200 stores, eight movie theaters and 1,800 parking spaces spread over 31 thousand square meters of Gross Leasable Area (GLA).