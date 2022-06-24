Reality finale has poor Pepita and angry actors

The first season of “A Ponte: The Bridge Brasil” comes to an end. HBO Max released today the last two episodes of the reality show presented by Murilo Rosa, with a cast that brings celebrities such as actress Danielle Winits, funkeira Pepita and singer Badauí. Participants needed to build a bridge and compete for the R$500,000 prize.

This column of splashwhich has already released some spoilers to justify the reasons for “A Ponte” being a pleasant surprise for reality fans in 2022, now brings some highlights of the show’s outcome.

If you haven’t watched it yet, a warning: it’s better to come back later to read the rest of this text. The column will not publish the name of the winner, but highlights here some moments that caused a turnaround in the final of the reality show.

Dilemma takes R$ 100 thousand

Participants were given the task of deciding, among themselves, who would withdraw from the program and receive R$100,000 – part of the prize they had lost at the beginning. Pepita, who throughout the confinement proved to be one of the leaders of the group, with a strong personality and quite sincere in her positioning, chose to withdraw from the competition.

The funkeira volunteered, but ended up losing everything after facing a dilemma, ending the reality show with nothing, with just three days to go.

Result does not like

After building the bridge, eight finalists had to vote and decide who would be the champion and deserving of the award. The chosen one could or could not divide the value with the rest. And, of course, the result did not please everyone.

After the split, two actors in the cast were quite angry. They received only R$ 5 thousand each and accused of having a villain among them. Other finalists received the amount of R$ 70 thousand in the division.

Polly Marinho also participated in the cast of ‘A Ponte’ Image: Reproduction/HBO Max

lack of bath

A typical reality TV situation also happened in “A Ponte”: the lack of bath. In the final episodes, participants talk to each other to remember when was the last time they practiced body hygiene.

“Did you take a shower yesterday? If you don’t shower today, you’ll be grounded”, said actress Polly Marinho to one of the contestants.

Murilo Rosa presents ‘The Bridge – Brazil’ on HBO Max Image: Disclosure/HBO

masked revealed

Murilo Rosa was finally revealed to the participants as the “masked” commander of the reality show. The actor also presented a kind of “washing dirty clothes” after the final result.

In addition to the aforementioned celebrities, the cast includes: actor Fábio Beltrão, model Suyane Moreira, businesswoman Paola Santerini, entrepreneur Boaventura Carneiro, civil police officer Diego Del Rio, model Priscila Sena, architect Jordana Louise and businessman Henrique Fares.