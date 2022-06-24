Richarlyson, former Globo player and commentator, admits to being bisexual

Former midfielder Richarlyson, multi-champion with the São Paulo shirt and now a commentator for Grupo Globo, revealed for the first time his bisexuality — romantic or sexual attraction aimed at both men and women, or by more than one sex or gender.

“I’ve been asked all my life if I’m gay. I’ve had a relationship with a man and I’ve had a relationship with a woman too. But then I talk here today and soon the news will be printed: ‘Richarlyson is bisexual’. And the meme already come ready. They’ll say: ‘Wow, but I swear? I didn’t even imagine’. Man, I’m normal, I have wants and desires. I’ve dated a man, I’ve dated a woman, but so what? commentator in an interview with the podcast ‘Nos Armários dos Vestiários’.

“It’s going to paint a headline that Richarlyson talked about in a podcast that is bisexual. Cool. And then it will rain with reports, and most importantly, which is the agenda, it will not change, which is the issue of homophobia. Unfortunately, the world will not is prepared to have this discussion and deal with it naturally,” he added.

Richarlyson became the first player who played in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship and in the national team to talk about the subject openly.

According to the podcast’s journalists, at no time was Richarlyson asked directly about his sexuality — as has often happened in the athlete’s career.

“Because of the many people who say that my position is important, today I decided to say: I’m bisexual. If that’s what was missing, ok. That’s it. Now I want to see if it will really improve, because that’s my question,” he said.

Richalyson’s sexuality became a public debate in June 2007, when José Cyrillo Júnior, a Palmeiras leader at the time, insinuated on national television that he was gay.

Ricky filed a criminal complaint against the top hat, and he publicly apologized. However, Manoel Maximiniano Junqueira Filho, the judge in the case, dropped the case on the grounds that homosexuals would not be acceptable in Brazilian football because it would harm the team’s thinking. He also mentioned in the sentence that football was a ‘macho thing’.

“That, yes, made me very sad because at no time did I feel that it was a normal thing. It was a very pejorative thing. This was very bad not only for me. Being homosexual is not a demerit for anyone, and in football it shouldn’t be such a controversial subject. I never let it get in the way of what I want for my life, won’t it be a sentence, a word, an argument or some asshole guy who tried to vulgarly mistreat a class? For God’s sake, how much suffering have in the LGBTQIA+ class?”, he concluded.