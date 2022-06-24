Rita Lee is photographed by her husband after cancer remission: ‘Sextou’

Rita Lee, 74, was clicked by her husband, Roberto de Carvalho, to celebrate the arrival of Friday after the remission of lung cancer. Recently, the singer underwent treatment against the tumor and the tests detected a regression of the disease since April.

In an Instagram post, the singer appears in a garden, holding a mug, and looking at her husband. “Sextou,” she wrote, wearing a colorful tie-dye print look. Roberto posted the same picture on his profile.

The publication yielded a series of affectionate comments to the couple. “I love you!”, wrote the musician João Lee, one of the couple’s children. Singer Maria Gadú also left a message. “I love you,” she said. In addition to friends, fans wrote messages to the singer. “You are everything to me, goddess,” said one of them. “Rita, you are light and love. I love you so much. Thank you for existing”, commented another. “Delight to see you here! ‘I want more health’!”, wished a follower.

This week, the singer had already appeared on the social network with short hair in a photo also taken by her husband. The image was released on Rita Lee’s official Instagram profile. “Each day more beautiful”, said one of the followers who left praise in the comments.

In April of this year, splash confirmed that the most recent tests showed that the tumor no longer exists in the artist’s body. Beto Lee, Rita’s son, celebrated his recovery on social media.

Astrid Fontenelle was one of the celebrities who celebrated Rita Lee’s victory, and made a post on her Instagram to commemorate the singer’s life. In the caption, she showed her admiration for the star and even revealed the nickname that Rita gave the tumor.

“Rita Lee cured of a lung cancer that she, always in the fine tune of irony, nicknamed Jair”, said the presenter.