Roberta Miranda exposes the perrengue of losing her virginity: ‘huge thing’

Singer Roberta Miranda, 65, revealed that her first time, when she lost her virginity, was a “terrible and traumatic” experience.

During her participation in the program “Que História é Essa, Porchat?”, directed by Fábio Porchat, on GNT, the artist explained that at the time she was 14 years old, and her brothers were strict about her love life, with implications regarding the ” sweethearts”. One of them even used a wet towel to beat the singer’s suitors, to scare them away.

However, on one occasion she started to be with a boy, but, having nowhere to go, they decided to have sex in the woods, outdoors. After sex, Roberta Miranda was surprised by the boy in agony for having cleaned his penis with nettles, which made his genitals swell, become a “huge thing”, and quite red. This whole situation, highlighted the artist, made her get “paint trauma”.

And then I got a boyfriend. I said: ‘Let’s kiss where? Here it won’t be because there’s no condition’. We went to the woods, with a moonlight that I will never forget. Then we went to the woods and kiss, kiss, kiss, and at that time there wasn’t this thing of finally, now, bang, go on… No, there on the little legs, playing a little, it’s okay”, he began.

“And I left, I don’t even want to see it. I’m leaving and he: ‘son of a bitch, you bitch’. I looked back and said: ‘but I bitch and bitch?’ [Quando] I looked back, Porchat, he was trying to zip it up, and the moonlight was so beautiful, and that big thing, with that red head, and he was trying to zip it up. What happened: he took the nettle and went to clean the train and when I look, that red thing, swelling, that huge thing. The business was tough and I think that’s where my dental trauma was born”, he added.