Rodrigo Hilbert appears sleeping with his baby at the airport and surprises

Rodrigo Hilbert shows a rare photo with his baby with Fernanda Lima and surprises the couple’s fans

The actor and presenter Rodrigo Hilbert left fans drooling by showing a beautiful family photo. He is married to the presenter and actress. Fernanda Lima. The couple made the union official in 2020. The long-awaited “yes” took place in a beautiful ceremony held at the family’s farm.

The chapel of the place was the stage of the beautiful celebration. The actress wore a dress that she bought many years ago. When choosing the piece, on a trip to Argentina, she already dreamed of wearing it for the first time when she married her beloved. In total, between some breakups and reconciliations, they’ve been together for 20 years.

The partnership in life ends up moving towards the professional. Rodrigo Hilbert and Fernanda Lima recently debuted a project together. The two are on the air in charge of the program “Bem Juntinhos”, shown on the GNT channel.

In the recordings, the couple received several guests to discuss the most diverse subjects. The second season of the attraction has ended and they are already preparing for the next one. At the end of the cycle, Fernanda made a point of thanking her husband.

The presenter published a photo of them hugging and delighted. “I chose this photo because it is full of feelings together. People supporting each other like a net that welcomes the fall and drives upwards. And that’s how it has to be, that’s how it’s being, that’s how it’s good and worth it. And that’s how it works. For the way it is. Thank you, Rodrigo”, said the actress.

From the beautiful relationship three fruits were born. The couple is the father of two boys and a girl. Children rarely appear in public and on artists’ social networks. The oldest children are the twins Francisco and João, who are 13 years old. Little Maria Manoela completes the trio and is two years old.

This Thursday (23), the presenter decided to take advantage of the nostalgic date to remember a moment with his youngest. It is worth remembering that the day makes many people share old clicks and share the good memories, on “tbt” or Throwback Thursday.

“#tbt with the little one”, he captioned Rodrigo Hilbert in the image. In the photo, dad and baby are in an airport lobby. Sitting in an armchair, he appears with his eyes closed and surrounded by luggage. The baby is apparently also resting and is wearing a polka-dotted jumpsuit.

A fan declared: “How beautiful…Congratulations on the beautiful family”. Another melted: “What a love… great father”. A follower identified with the situation and joked: “When I was going to put the little one to sleep, I would turn it off beforehand”. And yet another defined it: “Most beautiful scene”.

Tell us what you think!