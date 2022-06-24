Rodrigo Mussi gives details of his recovery and says about the scar on his forehead: ‘I carry it like a victory’ | TV & Famous

“It’s a brand that changed my life, the recovery will take a while. The brand I carry as a victory”, says Rodrigo about the scar he has on his forehead.

Three months after the accident, Rodrigo continues to be treated. He even lost 30 kg when he was in a coma in the hospital, but has already regained a good part of the weight. He gave details of how he is feeling:

“I’m walking normally, the biggest struggle after a trauma is the emotional part. When the brain is hit, people didn’t know how I was going to wake up. The recovery was very fast, it surprised the clinical staff”, explained the former brother, who also talked about not being identified as soon as he arrived at the clinic:

“No one knew who I was, my document was on my cell phone, everything was digital and it took hours to understand. I had left without a license for the first time. I only remember the moment I got into the car, I don’t remember the accident.”

Ana Maria asked if Rodrigo is dating and he said: “Delicate subject.”

Live, Pedro Scooby joined the program to talk about the world stage of Surfing that is happening in Saquarema, Lagos Region, Rio de Janeiro. He sent a message to Rodrigo.

Rodrigo, Eliezer and Viih Tube became great friends and live a lot at the ex-sister’s house. The two sent a message to the former BBB talking about the friendship they created.

“He became an older brother, he lives giving me life advice. You know how special you are to me, how much you inspire other people. You have a light and pure heart”, said Viih.

“I always get emotional. People come into our lives for a purpose, we had each other as a brother. My love for him, admiration, loyalty is very strong and real”, said Eli.

Diogo Mussi, brother of brother

