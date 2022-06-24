rolled? Neymar Jr. speaks out after being accused of cheating on girlfriend with a doctor

Neymar Jr. speaks out and gives his version after being accused of betraying Bruna Biancardi with a doctor at Vinicius Jr’s party

This Thursday afternoon (23), the football player Neymar Jr. decided to counter the rumors and made a mocking statement after being accused of betraying the influencer Bruna Biancardi at the friend’s party Vinicius Jr.

Who started the rumor was the gossip page I followed Cami. According to the publication, the PSG ace would have attended the scene alone and took the opportunity to stay with the doctor. Nathália Castro.

“Hello, fake news. Here for you: lots of sun, lots of peace and lots of love“, he denied in a video made at his mansion in Mangaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro.

In turn, the health professional also took the opportunity to comment on her profile: “Guys, don’t believe fake news. I didn’t hook up with anyone at the party yesterday“.

Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi They’ve been together since August 2021, but they only decided to publicly assume the romance in January of this year.

