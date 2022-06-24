Rough, Bocardi detonates live report of a journalist who was accumulating tasks: “very bad, precarious” (video)

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 18 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on Rough, Bocardi detonates live report of a journalist who was accumulating tasks: “very bad, precarious” (video) 6 Views

He is a video reporter, that is, he needs to interview and operate the camera at the same time, a position present in other broadcasters to reduce costs.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Now gone! Claudia Leitte finally does her São João in Bahia after an interrupted show; Photos

After having an interrupted show at São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, earlier this month, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved