Rough, Bocardi detonates live report of a journalist who was accumulating tasks: “very bad, precarious” (video)

metropolises – Rodrigo Bocardi, Globo anchor, hated a live report broadcast on last Wednesday’s Bom Dia São Paulo news program (22/6). The journalist disapproved of everything, from the quality of the link to the article, which taught construction techniques to keep the house warm and save electricity.

The live broadcast was in charge of journalist Adriano Baracho, from TV Tem (an affiliate of Globo), directly from Botucatu (interior of São Paulo). He is a video reporter, that is, he needs to interview and operate the camera at the same time, a position present in other stations to reduce costs.

Baracho found it difficult to perform the dual role and irritated Bocardi, who took advantage of the link’s fall to dismiss the journalist and the interviewee, who showed a house made from termite mounds. Grumpy, he still detonated the broadcast and the topic of the report.

“Guys, I can only apologize to you for what we saw. It is a very bad, precarious transmission, and it will not contribute anything to you who need to heat the house, because bringing termites to the big city is really difficult”, said Bocardi.

Thais Luquesi, responsible for traffic and weather forecast, tried to defend the reporter by explaining to Bocardi why the warm-up technique shown in the broadcast was useful. The presenter ignored his colleague.

The solution found by the news program was to record the report, shown this Thursday (23/6). Bocardi apologized to the public, but did not retract the rudeness towards the reporter, who expressed himself on his social network.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank my fellow journalists and everyone who followed the theme and sent good vibes to my work. We live a constant learning process and I will continue to deliver the best I can”, wrote Adriano Baracho.

