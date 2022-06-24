Ruan Oliveira suffers new injury and Corinthians needs to renew contract again

Midfielder Ruan Oliveira was close to leaving Corinthians, as his current loan contract is only valid until June 30th. The player, however, suffered a new injury and will need to renew his contract with the Parque São Jorge club. The information was initially released by the ge.globe and confirmed by My Timon.

Ruan suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. This is the third time the athlete has suffered the same problem in the same place. Now, he will undergo the third surgical procedure – still no date set. Corinthians has not yet confirmed the injury, but usually disclose this information along with the training material of the day.

After performing the physical transition and starting training with the professional cast, the midfielder complained of pain, underwent two MRIs and was confirmed again by the same injury that has been keeping him from the pitch for almost two and a half years.

With just turned 22, the midfielder belongs to Metropolitano, from Santa Catarina, and is on loan at Timão. According to the law, during treatment, the club is responsible for keeping the contract in force. The trend is for a renewal of at least six months.

Ruan tore a ligament in his left knee in September 2020 and underwent reconstructive surgery. A year later, when he was in the final stages of recovery, he underwent a new procedure, a kind of surgical revision of the lesion.

The midfielder’s last match was against Fortaleza, at Neo Química Arena, on August 26, 2020.

And more! Corinthians tries to hire Chilean midfielder

See more at: Ruan Oliveira and Medical Department.