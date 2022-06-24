Rural sector must have access to easier credit after MP approval

The facilitation in the rules opens the possibility for the rural sector to raise funds in other types of institutions, not only in banks.

Last Tuesday night (21), the Chamber of Deputies concluded the vote on Provisional Measure (MP) 1.104/2022. The same is the Agro MP, which extends the use of Solidarity Guarantee Funds (FGS) to any financial operation that is linked to rural business activity. With the approval of the MP for the rural sector, the text now goes to the Senate.

In short, the Provisional Measure will make it possible to use these funds to guarantee rural bonds, such as the Cédula de Protudo Rural (CPR) and the Certificate of Agribusiness Receivables (CRA). The guarantee encourages the trading of securities in the financial market. This is said, because it is possible to use the funds to cover possible defaults in the rural sector that declare bankruptcy, and that are unable to pay investors.

According to the approved text, the FGS must also guarantee debt consolidation operations. Thus, the funds will be able to cover the renegotiated debts of the rural sector that are not paid due to unforeseen circumstances, such as crop failures.

The Solidarity Guarantee Funds (FGS) were created by groups of rural producers (individuals or legal entities). They provide the complementary guarantee to loans and financing contracted by agribusiness.

Other impacts of approval

In addition, the MP simplifies the formation of FGS, which can be signed only with the shares of responsibility of the defaulters, and if any, of guarantors, such as an insurance company. Lenders, like banks, will not need to have shares in an FGS.

In addition, the requirement of a minimum percentage of FGS quotaholders was withdrawn, which was calculated on the outstanding balance (4% for primary quotaholders and 2% for creditors). According to the government, the easing of the rules of these funds opens the possibility for the rural sector to raise funds in other types of institutions, not only in banks.

Finally, the text also allowed the use of electronic signatures in order to certify the CPR. Thus, titles will be able to earn subscriptions with simple, advanced and qualified security levels.

Image: Andrzej Rostek / Shutterstock.com