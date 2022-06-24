Russia Raises Threat Against Lithuania, Adds Tensions to NATO | National Journal

The spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia said the answer to Lithuania it won’t just be diplomatic. Maria Zakharova did not give details of what such a “practical measure” would look like, as she said – she left it up in the air.

As a member of the European Union, Lithuania follows the bloc’s decisions, such as economic sanctions against the government of Vladimir Putin. Therefore, it has been blocking the transport of some products from Russia to Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave in the Baltic Sea. This issue is especially sensitive because Lithuania is also part of the Western military alliance. Ie: it’s not a clash between Russia and Lithuaniabut between Russia and nato – another.

Meanwhile, the war continues to take its toll on Ukraine. The body of a soldier was laid to rest in Kiev. He died in Kharkiv, a city that, according to Ukrainian authorities, was attacked on Wednesday (22) by missiles and rockets.

Ukraine also attacks. Before and after images show the result of what would have been Ukrainian bombings against Zmiinyi Island, known as Snake Island, occupied by Russian military.

Slowly, independent institutions are advancing in the investigation of some deaths in this war, a conflict that continues to provoke protests. This Wednesday (22), for example, the NGO Reporters Without Borders released a report detailing the circumstances of the death of a Ukrainian journalist.