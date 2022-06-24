Russian Soldiers Executed Photographer in Ukraine, Says Reporters Without Borders | Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian photographer Maksim Levin was “executed in cold blood” alongside his friend Oleksiy Chernyshov by Russian forces in northern Kiev on March 13, a 16-page report by Reporters Without Borders said on Wednesday.

“The evidence against Russian forces is overwhelming,” the press freedom group said in an introduction to the report on its website.

Amnesty International accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Ukraine

Reuters was unable to independently verify the report’s findings. The Russian Defense Ministry did not initially respond to a request for comment.

Born in 1981, Levin was a documentary filmmaker and had occasionally contributed to Reuters in Ukraine since 2013. He disappeared on March 13, the day the organization says he was executed.

John Pullman, Reuters global video and image editor, said of Levin in April: “His death is a huge loss to the world of journalism. Our thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.”

Ukrainian prosecutors said Levin was killed with two small-arms shots fired by members of the Russian Armed Forces. Reuters was unable to independently verify this information.