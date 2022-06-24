Sabrina Sato reveals bold singing in Duda Nagle; know which | celebrities



Published 06/23/2022 13:42

Rio – Sabrina Sato revealed that she took the initiative and called Duda Nagle, her fiancé. In an interview with ‘Saia Justa’, from GNT, this Wednesday, the 22nd, the presenter said that she gave a daring sung to the actor after they exchanged likes on social networks. The statement made Astrid Fontenelle, Larissa Luz and Linn da Quebrada laugh.

“I sent it like this to Duda the first time, I was enjoying him on social media, I wanted to get it. I sent it to him like this by direct: ‘So, when are we going to have sex?'”, she asked, who later corrected herself: “Then I I sent it, I mean: automatic corrector, I sent embarrassed emojis. The right thing was ‘when are we going to train’, because we train with the same staff”, said Sabrina. Soon after, Dudley sent his cell number to Sabrina.

Who are you in the flirt queue? @Sabrina Sato tells all about how she started talking to her husband, actor Duda Nagle #SaiaJustaNoGNT pic.twitter.com/6vsH7vs4c2 — GNT Channel (@canalgnt) June 23, 2022

The sing-along worked. Sabrina Sato and Duda Nagle have been together since 2016. The two are parents to 3-year-old Zoe.