Santa Casa warns about a virus as transmissible as the covid-19

The arrival of winter, which began on June 21, potentiates the circulation of a virus as contagious as the coronavirus. The alert is from Santa Casa de Campo Grande, which recorded 78 hospitalizations by the RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus), mainly of children.

“The highest incidence occurs in children, as well as the greatest severity, especially in children under one year. The virus affects both the upper and lower airways, aggravating the condition, especially in premature, heart disease or patients with cystic fibrosis “, explained Dr. Paola Stella de Oliveira, medical coordinator of the unit’s Pediatrics Service.

According to data from the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) RSV is responsible for up to 75% of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the bronchioles in young children and infants) and 40% of pneumonia across the country.

Thus, Santa Casa points out that in this period it is necessary to pay more attention to children, because there is no vaccine against the disease. What we have so far is a drug indicated for extreme premature babies, cases in which the infection is usually more serious.

How to prevent – The disease is very contagious and can be transferred just like the coronavirus, by touch, contaminated objects and also in the air. In view of this, it is important to avoid closed places, agglomerations and keep your hands always clean.

Main symptoms- The presence of the virus can be identified by difficulty in breathing, nasal secretion, sneezing, wheezing, difficulty breastfeeding, headache, sore throat, loss of appetite and tiredness.