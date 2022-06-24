Santa Cruz victims of the fire in Carazinho are identified – GAZ

One fire at the Treatment and Support Center for Chemical Dependents in Carazinho (Cetrat), which took place this Friday, 24, killed at least 11 people. Among them were two Santa Cruzenses. The victims from Santa Cruz do Sul were identified as Luiz Eduardo Ribeiro and Deive da Silva. In addition to them, men from Campos Borges, Vila Lângaro, Espumoso, Carazinho, Não-Me-Toque, Constantina and Alto Alegre also died.

At the time of the accident, there were 15 people at the scene. Of the 11 dead, one was a monitor at the center and the others were interns. According to information from Rádio Gazeta de Carazinho, most of the dead were in the dormitory area and the bodies were found near the windows. The mayor of Carazinho, Milton Schmitz, informed that there were no bars in the clinic, but the windows were tilting, which made it impossible for the victims to go out through them.

Two people reportedly left the fire unharmed, while three others were taken for medical care at the Hospital de Caridade de Carazinho (HCC). One of the men, identified as Deive da Silva, from Santa Cruz, could not resist and died in the nursing home, totaling 11 deaths. One of the injured, Jeferson Silveira, who is also from Santa Cruz, would have inhaled smoke and is in the most serious condition. He is being transferred to Porto Alegre. The other man referred to the hospital received treatment and has since been released.

Two Criminalistics teams from the General Institute of Forensics (IGP) are attending the scene. All Legal Medical Centers (PML) in the region were activated. According to information from the IGP, the objective of the expertise is to identify traces that help to understand the cause and dynamics of the fire. The expert report must be completed in at least 30 days.

According to the Regional Delegate of the 28th DPRI, Jader Ribeiro Duarte, who has been following the work of the security agencies at the scene since the beginning, it is suspected that the fire started in the electrical wiring, but only as a result of technical expertise and other evidence that is already being collected by the Civil Police is that an effective conclusion will be reached. Two inmates who managed to escape unharmed and a witness have already been heard.

