Santander releases seven features in WhatsApp service: how to use it?

Santander started to allow the customer to request debt renegotiation agreements and certain other services

Santander Brasil customers gained seven more new features in service via WhatsApp. The financial institution started to allow the customer to request debt renegotiation agreements, barcode the credit card bill and consult passwords, in addition to being able to check the delivery status of new cards.

Corporate customers (PJ) also have access to the services provided by the bank’s WhatsApp.

Santander Financing

For users who have car financing, goods or services with Santander Financiamento, it is possible to request a duplicate payment slip, settle contracts and advance installments.

Santander currently has 39 active services through WhatsApp. And it aims to reach 80 functionalities in the messaging app by the end of this year.

Greater number of operations

According to Santander, the financial institution has the largest number of operations available to be carried out in the application.

At least 7 million customers, in the last 12 months, have already made at least one transaction through WhatsApp.

“There is no way to predict what will be the main digital channel for Brazilians in the future, but we know that the trend is for it to be in digital ecosystems outside the bank. The only certainty we have is that we will be where our customer is”, said Marcela Ulian, executive superintendent of digital business at Santander.

According to Marcela, part of the institution’s active clients have already used WhatsApp to perform financial services. Thus, the bank integrates its artificial intelligence tool, Gent&, in addition to offering human ombudsman service in the application.

WhatsApp has been used by the largest financial institutions in the country, with the aim of expanding their services, reducing waiting time and covering customers who still use physical channels to carry out their day-to-day operations.

