Santos goes to the market after 4-0, but with an alternative to Bustos

Santos already knew about the need for reinforcements, but the pressure after the 4-0 defeat to Corinthians, for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, makes the club want to intensify negotiations in the coming days. The international transfer window reopens on July 18.

Peixe hired nine reinforcements in 2022: four at the beginning of the year — Eduardo Bauermann, Auro, Bruno Oliveira and Ricardo Goulart —, and five after the Campeonato Paulista — Maicon, Willian Maranhão, Rodrigo Fernández, Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo. Priorities are now right back, midfielder and speed forward.

Of the five signings announced after the arrival of Fabián Bustos, two were direct appointments from the coach: Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo. After making a career in Ecuadorian football, the Argentine made the effort to count on the duo. And both are far from pleasing the Santos fans.

Maicon was suggested by the football department, while Willian Maranhão and Rodrigo Fernández arrived via market analysis. All had the approval of Bustos and the performance appraisal department, but only Julio and Angulo were requested by the coach. Maicon and Fernández are starters, while Maranhão has struggled to even find a place on the bench.

Faced with the latest wave of reinforcements, in which only Maicon and Fernández have signed up so far, Santos adopts even greater caution in the market. With little money and a smaller margin of error, the idea is to make a technical decision. Bustos can even suggest a name, but he will need to be scrutinized by the club’s intelligence sector. The priority will be the search for players prospected by analysts.

Santos have won just one of their last nine games and see Fabián Bustos swinging in charge. President Andres Rueda and football executive Edu Dracena agree on giving the coach more time, but patience waned after the 4-0 for Corinthians. Peixe will return to the field precisely to face the rival, but this time for the Brazilian Championship, (25), at Neo Química Arena.

Without great financial resources, recent mistakes and uncertain permanence of the coaching staff, Santos will spend what they have on what is well evaluated by all areas and not just by Bustos. There is no advanced trading at the moment.

Barcelona duo (EQU)

In addition to Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo, Bustos suggested two reinforcements on his arrival: right-back Byron Castillo and forward Emmanuel Martinez. Both worked with the coach at Barcelona de Guayaquil.

Santos tried, without success, to sign the two in March. More recently, Byron was offered, but the high cost and the FIFA lawsuit for alleged nationality tampering made Peixe back off. The winger was announced by León, from Mexico.

Martínez is still on the agenda. The Argentine forward is an indication of Fabián Bustos, but he is also very well evaluated by the performance analysis department. The amounts involved are high and Santos will only advance if Barcelona accept a loan or payment in installments.

no suspicions

Coach Fabián Bustos is managed by José Chamarro, from Image Sport. The agent is the same as Jhojan Julio and Bryan Angulo, Santos signings for 2022, and also Byron Castillo, one of the coach’s requests.

This fact generated negative repercussions on social networks, but Santos always knew about the fact and sees no problem with it. Chamorro dominates the Ecuadorian market, where Bustos worked for 12 years. Peixe understands that it is normal for the coach to indicate one or another athlete of his manager, since he has the best in the country.

outputs

Santos goes to the market for reinforcements, but should make at least one big sale in the window. Andres Rueda and Edu Dracena do not hide the need to make money to keep their accounts up to date.

The priority is to profit from athletes without absolute titleholder status, as is the case of Kaiky, Felipe Jonatan and Lucas Braga. The main polls, however, are for Meninos da Vila: Ângelo and Marcos Leonardo.