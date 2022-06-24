São Paulo for children – To delight parents and children! Exhibition “As Aventuras de Alice” will be at Farol Santander until September!

The new unpublished exhibition at Santander lighthouse São Paulo will delight parents and children! Alice’s Adventures it will occupy two galleries of the building and will have more than one hundred items. The exhibition is on display until September 25, 2022.

A little about the show

Based on one of the most acclaimed literary works in history and translated into over a hundred languages, Alice’s Adventures in Wonderlandin Lewis Caroll – pseudonym of Charles Lutwidge Dodgson – is considered classic in the genre nonsense.

At the entrance to the show, a library with the first version of the book tells the story of the characters, the “true” Alice and Lewis Carroll and displays Brazilian versions of the tale, such as Monteiro Lobato and João Gomes de Sá’s cordel.

In addition, references that inspired the author, pre-cinema adaptations, the beginning of animations with interactivity in a thaumatrope, curiosities, works and illustrations by names such as Salvador Dali, Blanche McManus, Yayoy Cusama and Antonio Peticov, are among the highlights of the show. .

Screens, installations, historical video materials with several versions of famous scenes from the tale, and a 3D cinema, are part of the vast audiovisual material on display.

The exhibition is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9 am to 8 pm. Tickets go out by R$ 30 (full) and R$ 15 for a half.