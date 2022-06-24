São Paulo performances: Gabriel Neves has an inspired night, and Patrick guarantees victory | Sao Paulo

Gabriel Neves: made his best start since he was signed last year. Firm in the marking, he did not let Gustavo Scarpa play. With the ball at his feet, he managed to give dynamics to the link between defense and midfield. When he was substituted, he was applauded by the crowd. Grade: 8.0

Patrick: for the second time in a row, the midfielder scored against Palmeiras. This Thursday, he took advantage of a gap in Palmeiras’ defense to invade the area and kick hard, high in the cross, to beat Weverton. In the second half he seems to have tired and dropped his performance. Grade: 7.5

Tree: the defender commanded São Paulo’s defense and did not let Rony and Dudu create attacking moves. He had been one of the best in the team until the 37th minute of the second half, when he turned his ankle and had to be substituted. Grade: 7.0

Rodrigo Nestor: the steering wheel was not able to give the same dynamics that it had been giving in other games. Also, he made poor choices on attack rolls. Note: 5.5

Check out the scores of São Paulo players:

  • Jandrei [GOL]: 6.0
  • Diego Costa [ZAG]: 6.5
  • tree [ZAG]: 7.0
    (Miranda [ZAG]): no grade
  • leo [ZAG]: 6.5
  • Igor Vinicius [ALD]: 6.0
  • Gabriel Neves [VOL]: 8.0
  • Igor Gomes [MEI]: 6.5
  • Rodrigo Nestor [MEI]: 5.5
  • Reinaldo [ALE]: 6.5
    (Wellington [ALE]): no grade
  • Patrick [ATA]: 7.5
    (Pablo Maia [VOL]): no grade
  • Calleri [ATA]: 6.0

