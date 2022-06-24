‘Say the election was rigged and leave the rest to me’, Trump urged prosecutors after defeat

The US Congressional Commission Investigating the January 6 Capitol Attack last year released this Thursday, the 23rd, new indications that the president Donald Trump acted before the Department of Justice to change the result of the 2020 electionwon by the Democrat Joe Biden.

In one, Trump wrote a note addressed to Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue saying, “Just say the election was rigged and leave the rest to me and the Republicans in Congress.”

Today’s testimonies, which brought together former members of the Justice Department and former White House officials, also revealed that part of the department’s leadership – which is equivalent, in Brazil, to the Ministry of Justice – resisted Trump’s appeals, threatening a mass surrender of office and rejecting conspiracy theories presented as evidence by the president in an attempt to reverse his defeat.

Faced with the denial of those responsible for the Department – Donaghue and the then acting attorney general Jeffrey Rosen – Trump began to consider exchanging the summit for someone who did his will. Through Scott Perry, a Republican congressman from Pennsylvania, the White House arranged for a mid-level attorney in the department, named Jeffrey Clark, to take over the portfolio.

In his testimony, Rosen, the acting attorney general, told lawmakers that after he and other attorneys explained to the president that there was no fraud in the vote count for the 2020 election, Trump told him:

“Well, Rosen, we already know you’re not going to do anything. You don’t even agree that there was a fraud. This other guy (Clark) can at least do something.”

Trump and Pence during the 2020 re-election campaign Photograph: SAUL LOEB / AFP)

Rosen then replied, seconded by Donaghue: “Well, Mr President, you can have whatever attorney general you want. But understand that the Department of Justice operates on facts, evidence and the law. And that’s not going to change.”

Republican Deputies Involved

The commission also presented evidence that at least five Republican members of the House asked for a presidential pardon after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to avoid possible criminal punishment.

During the testimonies, witnesses said that Trump’s actions could have led the country to a serious constitutional crisis, as Trump, even though he was informed that there was not a single indication of fraud in the election, tried to intervene in the Department of Justice to benefit politically. .

“The president cannot and must not use the department to serve his own personal interests,” said Representative Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, who led the cross-examination during the hearing, the fifth public hearing this month to set out the panel’s findings. . “And he shouldn’t use his people to do his political will, especially when what he wants them to do is subvert democracy.”

“I wanted to try to convince the president not to go down the wrong path that Clark seemed to be advocating,” Rosen said. “I did not want the Department of Justice to be put in a position where it would be doing things that were not consistent with the truth or not consistent with its own proper role or not consistent with Constit.

After days of stalemate, between late 2020 and early January, Trump dropped his plan to use the Justice Department to discredit the election. Three days later, on January 6, Capitol Hill was stormed and hundreds of President supporters pressured Vice Mike Pence not to ratify Biden’s victory. After hours of violence and five deaths, Biden was certified president, despite tensions at the scene. /WP AND NYT