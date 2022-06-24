Scientists discover giant bacterium visible to the naked eye

A team of scientists has discovered a macroscopic species of bacteria that lives in the waters of Guadeloupe, in the Caribbean. The newly discovered species is called Thiomargarita magnifica, and it is so large that its unique cells are visible to the naked eye, according to a study published in the journal Science.

According to the researchers, the cells of most bacterial species are about 2 micrometers long, with some of the largest reaching 750 micrometers. However, Thiomargarita magnifica has an average cell length greater than 9000 micrometers. It is 5,000 times larger than other organisms of the genus and can be picked up with tweezers.

Credit: Tomas Tyml/Laurence Berkeley National LaboratoryFilaments of the giant bacterium next to a dime

In addition, T. magnifica shows signs of greater complexity in bacteria. Instead of your DNA just floating around in the cell, your genetic information is hidden within membrane-bound structures like that of humans.

5 thousand times bigger

“The bacteria we discovered is roughly the shape and size of a cilia, and yet it’s a single bacterial cell,” said the study’s lead author, Jean-Marie Volland, a marine biologist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory and the Laboratory of California Complex Systems Research at a press conference.

“These bacteria are about 5,000 times larger than most bacteria,” added Volland. “To put things in perspective, it’s the equivalent for us humans to find another human who would be as tall as Mount Everest.”

The researchers were able to obtain an image of the bacteria, thanks to “three-dimensional microscopy analysis” and at the highest possible magnification.

Credit: Jean-Marie Volland bacterium T. magnifica

The research team sequenced and analyzed the genome of T. magnifica and revealed how the bacterium reproduces: one end of the elongated bacterium contracts, splitting the T. magnifica cell in two.

Genomic analysis showed that the bacterium has an extensive genome – about 12 million base pairs, about twice the length of some related bacterial genomes.