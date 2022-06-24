Scientists discover giant bacterium visible to the naked eye

  • André Biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

In the image, the bacterium Thiomargarita magnifica (white filaments) can be seen against a 10 cent coin © The Regents of the University of California, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Credit, Lawrence BerkeleyNational Laboratory

photo caption,

In the image, you can see the bacterium Thiomargarita magnifica (white filaments) compared to a 10-cent coin.

A group of scientists has just announced the details of the largest bacterium ever found in nature. It is so large that it can be seen with the naked eye, without the need for a microscope.

With the suggestive name of Thiomargarita magnificait resembles white lint and inhabits the mangroves of Guadalupe, an archipelago located in the southern Caribbean.

To give you an idea of ​​its size, this bacterium is more than 9,000 micrometers long (a micrometer is the unit of measurement that equals one thousandth of a millimeter), or exceeds 0.9 centimeters.

“At first, this makes us question even the use of ‘micro’ to describe these bacteria, since microbiology deals with things that we cannot see with the naked eye”, comments biologist Sylvia Maria Affonso Silva, from the Federal University of São Paulo. Paul (Unifesp).

