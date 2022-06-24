see how Maria Bruaca becomes Maria da Chalana in the soap opera

Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) is the sensation of the moment in “Pantanal”, especially after she discovers that Tenório (Murilo Benicio) has a second family in São Paulo. Since then, Bruaca had sex with Levi (Leandro Lima) and is having an affair with Alcides (Juliano Cazarré), but the trials she goes through are far from over.

Do you know how she transforms into Maria da Chalana?

In the original plot, the transformation begins when Tenório returns from São Paulo, where he was with Zuleica and their three children, and ends up finding Bruaca with the pawn and discovering his “fence jumps”.

The fight between the two has several consequences, and one of them leads to the expulsion of Maria from the farm. With nowhere to go, she starts to wander, and eventually boards Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) boat, where she stays making her way across the river.

When the other residents of the Pantanal discover that she is practically living in Chalana, this becomes her nickname. People start calling her “Maria da Chalana” instead of Maria Bruaca.

In a conversation with the prankster, she finds out about the new nickname and reacts very well:

Ângela Leal helped create Maria Bruaca in ‘Pantanal’, 1990 Image: Reproduction

“Maria da Chalana… that’s what they’re calling her now”, comments the man. “No one has ever gone up and down this river with me as many times as you do now… except my wife, whom your father called a long time ago.”

She laughs, while smoking a cigar:

“Maria da Chalana..yeah, at least she’s better than Maria Bruaca.”

However, the period in which she lives on the vessel is short-lived, as she receives shelter from Filó and José Leôncio on the farm of the “King of Cattle”.