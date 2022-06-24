see prices, equipment and versions

Fiat’s SUV line won the Scudo, a new medium-sized van positioned between the Fiorino and Ducato. The vehicle comes in three versions: Cargo, for transporting volumes; Multi, able to carry up to eight occupants; and the -Scudo, which has all-electric propulsion. The three configurations can be driven by drivers with a category B CNH.

The new Fiat Scudo enters the pre-sale scheme today (June 23) on Fiat’s professional network: test-drive actions will be available next week. On August 1st, sales will begin at more than 200 points of the brand throughout Brazil. Check the suggested prices of each version:

versions prices Fiat Scudo Cargo BRL 187,490 Fiat Scudo Multi BRL 192,490 Fiat e-Scudo Cargo BRL 329,990

Just as the Partner Rapid is a rebranded Fiorino, the Fiat Scudo is a clone of the Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy. The three models are built on the EMP2 modular platform, by Stellantis, an industrial conglomerate that includes, among others, French and Italian brands.

The model is 1.94 m high and 5.3 m long, allowing for an internal volume of 6.1 m³. Thus, it is possible to transport items up to 2.8 meters in length. The load capacity is up to 1.5 ton. The split rear door opens 180 degrees, while the side door is sliding: both are adapted for forklift loading.

Watch the Fiat Scudo presentation video:

The combustion versions of the new Fiat Scudo are assembled in Uruguay by the local company Nordex. They have a speed controller, central door locks, electric external mirrors, electric windows with one touch system, on-board computer, height and depth adjustments of the steering wheel, height adjustment of the driver’s seat and a 12v socket in the cargo compartment.

Among the safety items, there is a fatigue alert (a warning if the driver has been driving, without a break, for more than two hours at a speed of 65 km/h), ABS brakes, three airbags (for driver and passengers), electronic control stability), hill assist, front fog lights, daytime running lights. The cabin has several storage compartments, totaling almost 42 liters of capacity.

Fiat Scudo Cargo

Model is a clone of Peugeot Expert and Citroën Jumpy Fiat Scudo is 5.3 m long All versions come with 16-inch steel wheels, shod with 215/65 tires 1.5 turbodiesel engine develops 120 hp Internal volume is 6.1 m³ Dual rear doors are standard on the line Diesel versions have analogue panel, but instrumentation is complete Fiat Scudo Cargo transports three occupants

Intended for carrying loads, this version does not have glass compartments on the sides, so the items stored in the compartment are not visible. A wall separates the cabin from the cargo bay. According to the manufacturer, the model can be used as an ambulance, mobile pet shop, hortifruti, mobile workshop, service station on wheels, store, etc.

Fiat Scudo Multi

The Multi version has glazed sides and leaves the factory approved as a cargo vehicle, but can also be adapted for transporting people. The family car configuration, with 8 seats, features high-end interior lining, reclining seats, air conditioning for all occupants and 850 liters of trunk.

Fiat Scudo Multi can also be adapted for different types of use, such as a flower shop or mobile office, among other options. The manufacturer says that it will approve specialized companies to carry out these transformations from October.

In the Multi version, Fiat Scudo can carry up to eight people

Motor

The Scudo is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbodiesel engine, which debuts in a Fiat. It develops 120 hp of power and 30.6 kgfm of torque. On the other hand, the transmission is a six-speed manual. Suspension is independent on all four wheels.

In accordance with current legislation, versions equipped with a diesel engine have a tank for AdBlue (equivalent to Arla 32, which is a mixture of water and urea): this feature treats exhaust gases and reduces the emission of pollutants.

Fiat Scudo consumption

The van’s fuel consumption is 12.4 km/l in the city and 11.9 km/l on the road, according to Inmetro’s Vehicle Labeling Program (PBE). These numbers guaranteed an A grade and the PBE’s Energy Efficiency Seal.

The fuel tank has 69 liters and, according to Fiat, gives the Scudo a range of approximately 800 km. The model also has a start/stop function, which helps to reduce fuel consumption.

Fiat e-Scudo

According to Fiat, the range of the electric version of the Scudo is up to 330 km

The Fiat e-Scudo is the first 100% electric utility vehicle in Brazil. Unlike the rest of the line, this version is imported from France and will be available at only 20 points of sale. In addition to the White Banchisa color, the model also offers the exclusive Cinza Artense.

The vehicle is equipped with an electric motor with 136 hp of power and 26.5 kgfm of immediate torque. The system also includes a 75 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, 11 kW three-phase OBC. According to the manufacturer, fast charging, from up to 80% battery charge, takes 48 minutes.

There is also a regenerative braking function, which acts as a motor brake and allows to conserve or even partially recharge the battery. The Fiat e-Scudo is equipped with an e-drive mode selector, which offers three options: Normal (for the best compromise between autonomy and performance); Eco (to optimize energy consumption) and Sport (to prioritize performance).

In addition to having all the items of the thermal version, the e-Scudo also has a 7” multimedia center (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto), reverse camera and digital panel. It also has electric-hydraulic steering, electric parking brake, tire pressure monitoring system and rain and light sensors.

Operational costs

The Fiat Scudo has a scheduled service plan: the first three cost a total of R$2,700. The warranty is three years or 100,000 km for combustion engine configurations. In the electric version, in addition to the three years (or 160 thousand km) of the vehicle, the battery coverage is 8 years.