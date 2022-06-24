See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Having a diet full of natural foods is the basic rule for healthy eating. But in the “real world”, not everything happens ideally and it’s almost impossible not to consume processed foods with a certain frequency.
And that’s fine as long as you know how to choose these products. Reading the nutritional information and ingredient list is the best way to not take home the bad stuff.
Nutritionist Nathália Oliveira Leite Pessoa explains, in a VivaBem report, that the list of ingredients is described in descending order, that is, the first ingredient is the most predominant in that food.
“If one of the first ingredients is sugar (or its subtypes) or white wheat flour, this is not necessarily a good food. Therefore, choose preferably those with a shorter list, without sugars, preservatives, stabilizers and other additives”, she recommends.
What to look for on the nutrition table
The nutritional table indicates how much that food represents for your daily need for fats, carbohydrates, fibers, proteins, sodium and sugar, among others. Here’s how to evaluate, for example, amounts of sodium and sugar:
- Sodium: should be as low as possible. An amount greater than 400 mg in 100 g of food is considered high.
- Sugar: May appear “disguised” as glucose syrup, corn syrup, corn glucose, glucose, dextrose, fructose, maltose, galactose, maltodextrin, or sucrose. On a 2,000-calorie diet, it should make up no more than 10% of the total, or 50 g of sugar per day.
