See the price! Motorola starts sales of Moto G42 in Brazil with OLED screen and Snapdragon 680

Motorola has started sales of its new mid-range cell phone, the Moto G42. The model is now available on the manufacturer’s official store as a successor to the Moto G41, and as announced, it brings 20% more performance with its Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.

price and availability





The Moto G42 can be purchased in two color options: blue or pink. The official price is R$1,999, but the cell phone is sold at Motorola’s official store for R$ 1,699. It is possible to get a 10% discount on cash payments by card, bank slip or Pix.

Moto G42 specs





The Moto G42 is equipped with a display 6.4-inch OLED with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) and standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. There is a hole in the panel that houses the 16 MP front camera. For those looking for more fluid screens, the Moto G62 5G will soon be launched in Brazil with a 120 Hz display, but with IPS LCD technology. At the rear, keeping the traditional Motorola design, the device features a triple set of cameras represented by the 50 MP main sensor with f/1.8 aperture. There is also a hybrid wide-angle lens with a depth sensor and 8 MP resolution. Finally, the macro lens has a sensor of only 2 MP.

















Motorola

21 June

















Motorola

20 June



Powered by the Snapdragon 680, the Moto G42 is limited to 4G connectivity. The platform works with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage expandable with Micro SD card. We are talking about a 2.4 GHz processor with Adreno 610 GPU, which will promise good value for money as its price drops in the coming months. To power this hardware, the phone has a 5,000 mAh battery with 20 watt fast charging. Other specs include a fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, NFC for proximity payments, Dolby Atmos certified stereo speakers and, not least, Android 12. 6.4-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Platform

4 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with Micro SD card

16 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.2) Macro lens with 8 MP sensor (f/2.4)

4G connection, Dual SIM, dual-band Wi-Fi and side fingerprint reader

5,000mAh battery with 20W charging

android 12

Dimensions: 160.4 x 73.5 x 8 mm

Weight: 175 grams What do you think of the Moto G42 price? Worth what you charge? Comment your opinion!

See more!